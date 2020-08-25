Punjab govt not providing ED information on liquor mafia: Sampla

“In addition, the details of accused including historysheet, bank details, revenue records, call details and details of police investigation so far are not being provided to ED in written format,” Sampla alleged.

Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla Monday accused the Punjab Police and state Excise Department of working overtime to “shield the liquor mafia and Congress leaders” who are involved in multi-crore liquor scam and not providing Enforcement Directorate (ED) the information it seeks.

In a statement, the senior BJP leader said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should answer why despite repeated requests from the ED, copies of over 13 FIRs registered against the liquor mafia at Patiala, Mohali, and Ludhiana were not being provided.

“In addition, the details of accused including historysheet, bank details, revenue records, call details and details of police investigation so far are not being provided to ED in written format,” he alleged.

The former minister said that suspecting money laundering, ED can itself start investigating the case. “ED has started the investigation for which it has sought details from the Punjab government. SSP Patiala was written to on June 6 and June 12, SSP Mohali was written to on June 17 and SSP Ludhiana (rural) was sent a letter on June 18 but none of them have replied yet,” he said.

Sampla said ED officials met SSP Patiala on June 16 seeking the aforesaid information, but nothing has been done so far. “ED has also written letters to DGP Dinkar Gupta and Secretary, Excise and Taxation department but is yet to hear from either of them. This makes it clear that the government is shielding Congress leaders, MLAs, ministers, and officers who are involved in this scam,” he said.

