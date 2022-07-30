Punjab govt names Vinod Ghai as advocate general

July 30, 2022 2:22:56 pm
Four days after Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned from the post of advocate general of Punjab, senior advocate Vinod Ghai was Saturday nominated as the new advocate general.
“The Governor of Punjab, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the Constitution of India is pleased to appoint Vinod Ghai, Senior Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court as Advocate General for the state of Punjab with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read an order issued by the department of home affairs and justice.
Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu had resigned from the post of advocate general of Punjab on July 26, citing “personal reasons”.
Sidhu was appointed to the post in March this year after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the assembly elections in Punjab.
The official resignation letter signed by Sidhu marked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated, “I am really thankful to the party for giving me a chance to represent the office of Advocate General, Punjab. Due to personal reasons, I won’t be able to serve this prestigious office, therefore, I hereby tender my resignation which may kindly be accepted at earliest.”
