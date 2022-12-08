Punjab government mulls reducing its RDF, MDF levies

With Centre not paying Rs 2880 crore RDF, and pressurising the state to reduce RDF and Mandi Development Fund (MDF) collectively by 2 per cent, Punjab government is mulling reducing it to 4 per cent.

The state levies 3 per cent RDF and 3 per cent MDF on procurement of wheat and paddy collectively is 6 per cent. The Centre has been asking the state to reduce both to 2 per cent each.

While the Centre has been paying MDF to the state, it has been withholding RDF to the tune of Rs 2880 crore. While Rs 1760 crore of outstanding RDF from wheat procurement season 2021, and wheat procurement season 2022, an amount of Rs 1120 crore has mounted from recent paddy procurement season.

“The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had met Union minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on August 8, when the centre owed Rs 1760 crore. The union minister had given an assurance that outstanding would be cleared. But even after RDF towards paddy procurement mounting, the state has not got its dues. While the CM will again go and meet Goyal, the state government is mulling whether it should reduced the levy,” said a functionary of the government.

He added that a meeting was held recently with the CM on the issue. “It was discussed that it was former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s government that had borrowed money by pledging RDF to pay loan waiver to farmers. This is the biggest bone of contention between the Centre and the state.”

The functionary also stated that they were concerned that one of the union ministers had stated in a meeting that every kg of rice was costing the Centre Rs 40 after paying the levies, transport and MSP. Just imagine 6 per cent levies on an amount of Rs 88,000 crore (the Cash Credit Limit related by Centre for procurement of wheat and paddy in the current fiscal ). Why would they not want to hold the entire procurement operations themselves? That is why we are concerned and we would rather reduce the levy.”

As the Centre has not paid RDF for last three procurement seasons, punjab Mandi Board is unable to pay quarterly instalment of the loan of Rs 4,000 crore raised for the loan waiver. The Mandi Board put up the matter to the Chief minister, who has directed the Finance Department to pay off the instalment.

“We will organise Rs 500 crore somehow. But we have asked the CM not to make more announcement that would entail finances,” said a functionary.