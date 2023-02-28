Punjab govt moves SC against Gov refusing to summon Budget Session

The Aam Aadmi Party dispensation in Punjab Monday approached the Supreme Court over Governor Banwarilal Purohit refusing to grant it permission to summon the Vidhan Sabha’s Budget Session from March 3.

The state government has filed a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution through Additional Advocate General Shadan Farasat stating that Vidhan Sabha’s Budget Session was “in a limbo” and prayed that the court issue a declaration that the Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in matters of summoning or proroguing of the Vidhan Sabha.

It has also sought that the SC issue a writ of certiorari quashing the impugned communication of the Governor dated February 23, whereby he had stated that he shall take a decision on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers for summoning the Punjab Vidhan Sabha only after obtaining legal advice. It has also prayed for a direction to the Governor to facilitate the issuance of appropriate orders summoning the Punjab Vidhan Sabha March 3 in accordance with the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

The government, through Additional Chief Secretary (Parliamentary Affairs) Sarvjit Singh, stated in the petition that “the so-called information sought by the Governor is in the nature of a roving and fishing enquiry, where the Governor has set himself up as an extra-constitutional judicial/quasi-judicial authority over the decisions of the elected government. It is once again reiterated that the elected government has always provided relevant information to the Governor, and shall continue to do so. However, the letter dated 13.02.2023 ostensibly seeking information is nothing but an array of unsubstantiated allegations with no particulars, and is an attempt at creating issues where none exist, in order to stall the work of the elected government.”

It has further stated, “by effectively refusing to summon the Vidhan Sabha in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers that binds the Governor’s power under Article 174, the impugned communication sets a dangerous precedent by exercising power and authority that cannot properly and constitutionally be vested in a nominal, unelected office. It also creates severe governance challenges on the ground, including inter alia avoidable uncertainty about the passage of the State Budget and appropriations.”

It also says that the important questions of constitutional significance raised are whether the Governor of a state can refuse to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the duly elected state government acting through the Council of Ministers, in summoning a session of the Vidhan Sabha. These questions have wide-ranging implications for all State Governments, and for the constitutional scheme of representative democracy. Further, if left unchallenged, the Petitioner fears that the Governor of Punjab will continue to act against the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in the matter of convening subsequent Sessions of the Vidhan Sabha, thus jeopardizing legislative business in the House.

“Therefore, the Petitioner is constrained to move this Hon’ble Court seeking a re- declaration of the well-settled position of law that the Governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in matters of summoning or proroguing of the Vidhan Sabha, and consequential relief of setting aside the impugned communication whereby the Governor has effectively refused to act in accordance with the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers to summon the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for its Budget Session, as well as a positive direction to summon the session.

It said that after the government’s letter to Purohit, The “ Governor addressed the impugned communication to the Chief Minister, raising certain extraneous issues and stating that he is “compelled” to take legal advice on the issue of summoning the Legislative Assembly, and would only decide on the request after obtaining such advice. As a result, the convening of the Budget session is in a limbo, which obviously presents severe potential governance challenges including inter alia about the passing of the State Budget and appropriations, causing uncertainty about the fiscal situation of the State.”

It has prayed the court to issue directions so that the Budget session is convened on March 3.

The tussle between Governor and AAP government had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the Budget session, and reminding Chief Minister Bhagwant about his “derogatory” response to a letter from Raj Bhavan.

Purohit’s letter to CM Mann had come two days after the Cabinet decided to call the Assembly session from March 3 and requested the Governor to summon the House.

In his latest communication, Purohit had told Mann that he will take a call on summoning the budget session only after taking legal advice on the CM’s response to the issues raised by him in an earlier letter. In that February 13 letter, the governor had asked Mann to explain the process of selecting 36 government school principals for a training seminar held recently in Singapore, and raised other issues as well. Mann had responded that he was only answerable to three crore Punjabis, not to a Centre-appointed governor and also questioned the Centre’s criteria for appointing governors.

Purohit had called Mann’s replies not only “patently unconstitutional but extremely derogatory” also , saying he was compelled to take legal advice.