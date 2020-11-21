Punjab govt orders mandatory testing of all staff of educational institutions

A total of 36 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 from various schools and colleges of Punjab in the month of November. Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh

With educational institutions opening up in the state amid the pandemic, 36 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 from various schools and colleges of Punjab in the month of November. The state government has now decided to conduct mandatory Covid test of all teaching and non-teaching staff of both private as well as government educational institutions in the state.

“All the teaching as well as non-teaching staff members of government as well as private educational institutions are being tested compulsorily across the state. We have not made the test mandatory for students, but if any student becomes the primary contact or volunteers to get tested, we will be testing them. Otherwise, staff will have to get themselves tested. It is being done by government of Punjab free of cost,” said Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer for Covid-19 cases in Punjab.

Dr Amrik Singh, Civil Surgeon, Bathinda said, “We are daily doing testing of hundreds of teachers out of which 17 have been tested positive so far. They have been isolated and even their contacts as well. A few teachers were tested even third time as well.”

Classes from 9-12 had opened for students in schools, while final year classes were started in colleges.

Out of the 36 who have tested positive, 17 tested positive on Thursday from Bathinda alone. These included five staff members from the office of District Education Officer (Primary), and another 4 from DEO (Secondary)’s office.

A female teacher of government primary school, Bibiwala, and a male teacher of government senior secondary school, Maur, have also tested positive. Six teachers of DAV College have also tested positive.

