Punjab govt looks to NGOs for providing uniform to pre-primary students

Punjab government, which started pre-primary classes in government schools of the state in November last year, is now looking at the NGOs for providing school uniform to students of these classes. These students do not come under the ambit of Sarav Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme., which is from Class I to Class VIII.

A letter from the Punjab Education Department (copy of which is available with The Indian Express) was issued on Tuesday to all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Punjab to take up the matter with NGOs and donors in this regard.

In the letter, it has been mentioned that DC Mohali has been able to provide uniforms to all the students in SAS Nagar for pre-primary classes in association with NGOs and other donors and similar efforts can be made at all the districts by the DCs.

The letter reads that this initiative would help increase enrollment in schools. As District Education Officer (Elementary) have also been asked to assist the district authorities to get the uniform for these children.

In Punjab, 1.60 lakh children between three to six years age group were enrolled in pre-primary classes in government schools.

