Punjab govt, insurance firms told to pay Rs 91,834 to retired employee for rejecting his medical claim

The Consumer Forum of Chandigarh directed Punjab government and two insurance firms to pay Rs 91,834 to a retired government employee, whose son’s medical claim for a surgery was rejected.

Jagtar Singh, a former employee of Punjab Education Department, who retired on May 31, 2016, stated that his son Gurpreet Singh was nominated under the health insurance policy applicable to the state government employees and the Punjab government had authorised MD India Health Insurance to release the claim received from the retired employees.

Singh further stated that his son was treated at Land Mark Hospital in the empanelled hospital of Punjab government for a disease known as “Pilonidal Sinus” on October 4, 2016. After the operation, Singh paid Rs 36,034, despite insurance, as the surgery was done in emergency.

When Singh submitted the bill to the Punjab government and the insurance firm, objection was raised as to why it was paid in advance to the hospital as it was a cashless policy.

Meanwhile, again on January 10, 2017, treatment was taken from the empanelled hospital and on bill of Rs 24,280 was again paid by him, and the amount of these bills was not reimbursed by insurance firm and the Punjab Government. Following which he filed a formal complaint at the the forum on June 1, 2017.

The Punjab government in reply submitted it was a cashless policy and the amount was paid by them to the Oriental Insurance firm and under these circumstances, cash ought not to have been paid by the complainant per terms and conditions of the policy.

MD India Health Insurance and Oriental Insurance firm in their joint reply submitted that insurance policy with the Punjab government and the Director, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab government, had expired on October 31, 2016 and the treatment taken on January 10, 2017, of which bill was raised of Rs 24,280, is not liable to be identified by them while the first bill from October 4, 2016 to October 5, 2016 on being raised was not to be paid by them to Oriental Insurance company as it was a cashless policy per terms and conditions of the agreement.

Land Mark Hospital in reply submitted that the card of the insurer MD India Health Insurance and Oriental Insurance was not shown by the complainant, and therefore, the amount was received from him.

The forum held that the ground of Land Mark Hospital that identity card of the insurance company was not shown does not appear plausible to us as to why the pensioner would not show his/her identity card to the empanelled/approved hospital and moreover, there is a reference, there was an emergency.

The forum further held that it was a just claim and Land Mark Hospital knew it fully well, complainant is a pensioner and it ought not to have received the amount and if received, it is liable to be reimbursed by the insurance providers as it fell in the period of certificate of insurance.

The forum directed MD India Health Insurance and Oriental Insurance firm to pay the amount of Rs 36,034 to the complainant along with interest at 9 percent per annum from the date of rejection till realisation, and directed the Punjab Government to pay the amount of Rs 15,800 to the complainant along with interest at 9 percent per annum from the date of rejection till realisation.

Punjab government and the insurance firms were further directed to pay Rs 15,000 each as compensation and Rs 5,000 each as cost of litigation to the complainant.