Punjab govt institute gears up to train girls for joining NDA

With the National Defence Academy (NDA) opening up its doors to girl cadets, the Punjab government’s Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Mohali is now preparing to impart training to girl students who wish to join the Army’s premier training academy.

Till now, the institute has been catering to those girls who wish to join the Army, Navy or Air Force after graduation. However, with the changed situation where the NDA is also now an option for girls, the institute has floated a proposal to the Punjab government to train girls for NDA.

It is not easy to get admission to Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Mohali. The institute sees tough competition among girl students who wish to join with only a minuscule number eventually being selected for the three-year preparatory course.

The director of the institute, Major General J S Sandhu (retd), says 1,200-1,400 girls appear for the entrance exam to the institute out of which only around 25 are selected. “These girls who eventually get selected for the three-year training period which prepares them for a career in Army are academically very bright and many of them come from rural areas with very high levels of motivation,” he says.

One of the two armed forces institutes run by the Punjab government — the other being the boys-only Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, also in Mohali — the Mai Bhago institute competes under extreme conditions for the minuscule vacancies available in defence services for women officers.

“For example, there are 381 vacancies in one course of NDA for girls but only 19 for girls. Yet three of our institute girls have made the grade this year. We wish to improve upon these numbers and have requested the Punjab Government to allow us to run courses for NDA too for the girls,” says Maj Gen Sandhu.

The institute falls under the Department of Employment Generation and Skills Development of the Punjab government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holds the portfolio.

One of the challenges that the girl candidates for other entry schemes of the military like Officers Training Academy Chennai and Air Force Academy face are those of very few vacancies which makes the merit list reach sky high.

“Three out of four girls of Mai Bhago who go for the Services Selection Board (SSB) manage to clear it due to the comprehensive training given to them here. But the eventual merit list is very high and many girls lose out on that. Now we are focussing on written exam aspect also so that the girls have a higher percentage in both written as well as the SSB and thus greater numbers make it to the training academies,” the director says.

The training imparted at the institute is free of cost for the girls and their parents only have to pay for the academic education that they get at MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, Chandigarh. “All girls get separate cabins with attached bathrooms here. All facilities are free of cost for them. Many girls which come from rural or economically weak backgrounds could never have aspired to study in Chandigarh had they not been selected here,” says Major General Sandhu.

However, the awareness levels of the existence of Mai Bhago Institute appear to be low in several parts of Punjab. Out of 22 districts of the state, girls from only 15 districts are undergoing training here. The highest is from Pathankot (16), followed by Mohali (13), Gurdaspur (8), Hoshiarpur (6), Patiala (5), Amritsar (3), Sangrur (2), Jalandhar (2) and one each from Taran Taran, Mansa, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ropar and Ludhiana.

The institute is now reaching out through social media to attract girl students from other districts. “Instagram and Facebook are a big attraction to students these days. So we have made reels and videos to impart information about our institute and help girl students realise their dream of donning the defence services,” says Major General Sandhu.