Punjab govt has zero tolerance towards corruption: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, after unveiling the statue of Indo-Pak 1971 war hero Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri at his native village in district Nawanshahr Friday, said the Punjab government has zero tolerance towards corruption and no one would be spared, including his close people or relatives.

Mann said “big snakes of corruption” are sitting at higher levels in Chandigarh and now the government has started to “twist their neck”.

After unveiling the statute and a small museum in the Chandpur Rurki village, the native village of Brigadier Chandpuri, Mann said that the heroic deeds of Brigadier Chandpuri to protect the unity and integrity of the country will always inspire the youths to render selfless service to the country.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering, said the war hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak war had played a vanguard role in scripting the victory of the country against Pakistan. He said Punjabis had played a major role by making supreme sacrifices during the national freedom struggle. Likewise, the Chief Minister said, Punjabis are also on the forefront to make countless sacrifices to preserve the freedom of the country.

He said the brave hearts perform their duty despite the scorching heat and spine-chilling cold to ensure that the people can sleep peacefully in their homes. He recalled that in 1971, Pakistan had considered Longewala as a soft target to intrude in India and Brigadier Chandpuri had a company of only 120 soldiers with him. Mann said that although the situation was not in favour of India, despite all odds, Brigadier Chandpuri led the country to the path of victory through his heroism and valour.

He said that the state government is committed to carve out a society as envisioned by these great martyrs. He added that accordingly, 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics are providing quality health services to the people of the state. Likewise, Mann said ‘Schools of Eminence’ have been set up to impart quality education to the students so that they can compete with their convent-educated peers.

The Chief Minister said that 87 per cent households in Punjab are getting free power due to the efforts of the state government. Likewise, he said strenuous efforts are afoot to provide employment to the youth of the state. Mann said the state government will ensure the pristine glory of the state is intact by taking path-breaking initiatives.

Mann unequivocally said that the state government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption. He said that those who have plundered public money will be made accountable for their sins as already several corrupt leaders have been put behind the bars and anyone indulging in “such heinous crimes” will not be spared.

“Now the officials have realised that the government’s zero tolerance policy means zero tolerance…We know that snakes can be killed if it is hit on the head…We need to snub corrupt snakes sitting in Chandigarh, not their tails (village level officials) at the village level. Now that we have attacked the heads, you have started getting relief. It will be nicer in the coming time, just have faith in me,” said Mann.

The Chief Minister said that whether associated with the ruling party or some other party, nobody will be spared for corruption. He said that the state government will pull Punjab to the number one spot in every sphere and asked for people’s support.

The CM also announced that the Kandi canal will soon be made operational to facilitate the farmers of the region. Mann said that he had already examined the irrigation system in Telangana and said it can be beneficial for Punjab. He said that the state government is exploring feasibility to implement the system in the state, especially in the Kandi region. On a demand of the villagers, the CM announced to widen the road between Dalewal and Chandpur Rurki up to 18 feet. The Chief Minister said that there is no dearth of funds for the well-being of the people.

He also paid obeisance at the historical Gurdwara Baba Gurditta ji. During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a park dedicated to Brigadier Chandpuri and visited the museum depicting gallantry deeds during the Battle of Longewala and rare pictures of Brigadier Chandpuri.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included family members of Brigadier Chandpuri — Surinder Kaur Chandpuri (wife) and Hardeep Singh Chandpuri (son).