Punjab Govt releases funds to provide printed material to students for exam prep

In order to achieve the best results under the Mission 100% Give Your Best campaign ahead of the annual board examinations, the Punjab Government has released an amount of over Rs 3.5 crore to provide photocopied and printed material to students of classes 8 and 9 in all schools across the state.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Rs 72 will be given to each student studying in Class 8 and Rs 90 each to those in Class 10. Bains said the amount has been released to each district according to the strength of the students. He added students can buy the required print material, including photocopies, as per their requirement with this money.

Officials said Rs 26.38944 lakh has been released to Amritsar, Rs 7.0767 lakh to Barnala, Rs 18.04032 lakh to Bathinda, Rs 7.9867 lakh to Faridkot, Rs 6.5421 lakh to Fatehgarh Sahib, Rs 19.16298 lakh to Fazilka, Rs 12.2192 lakh to Ferozepur, Rs 20.13318 lakh to Gurdaspur, and Rs 17.697 lakh to Hoshiarpur under this grant.

Likewise, Rs 20.71746 lakh has been given to Jalandhar, Rs 7.90722 lakh to Kapurthala, Rs 32.67072 lakh to Ludhiana, Rs 4.15926 lakh to Malerkotla, Rs 11.61 lakh to Mansa, Rs 11.87406 lakh to Moga, Rs 13.06098 lakh to Sri Muktsar Sahib, Rs 7.44912 lakh to Pathankot, Rs 23.80038 lakh to Patiala, according to officials.

They also said Rs 6.60924 lakh was released to SBS Nagar, Rs 15.0489 lakh to Sangrur, Rs 11.96244 lakh to SAS Nagar, and R s15.5142 lakh to Tarn Taran.