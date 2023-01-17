Punjab govt to hold first round of talks with farmers on February 12

Following a series of protests by the farmers’ unions for the past few months, the Punjab government has finally decided to initiate a dialogue with the peasants through ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milini’ to build confidence among them.

The first dialogue between the farmers and the government will be held on Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus on February 12 where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will spend time with the farmers listening to their woes. The government already held a meeting to discuss the issue on January 6. The second meeting to finalise the details would be held on January 20.

“Farmers are giving us a tough time. They engage in protests and create problems. The government has decided to bring them together on a platform and interact with the CM. Other Cabinet ministers will also be called for the meeting. It would be like an interface of the government with the farmers,” said an official.

“Earlier, they had sat outside the CM’s residence in Sangrur. Now, they lay siege to toll plazas. They have also been protesting against a private brewery in Zira since July last year. This worries the government. A feeling is created that the farmers are not in control. It also sends a wrong message as the Opposition parties keep harping on the issue. Hence, it is felt that the dialogue would help. Dialogue can always sort out many issues. It at least softens warring groups,” said the official.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders shutting down of Zira liquor factory

Various agriculture experts will be roped in during the Sarkar-Kisan Milini and many sessions would be held.

“We will get 150 farmers from every district. There will be arrangements to house 6,000 farmers. Experts from PAU, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary And Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), and officials from Power Department, farm and farm-related products will give brainstorming sessions on the issue. It will be a meeting that would certainly send a message,” he added.

The government also plans to bring to the fore the latest know-how on agriculture at the meeting; for instance, the short-duration variety of paddy would be showcased. “The farmers would be encouraged to take up environment-friendly measures also. It is about the impact of soft power,” said the official.

Advertisement

Punjab has witnessed an upsurge in protests by farmers especially after the farmers’ agitation against Centre’s laws in 2020. It has been worrying the entrepreneurs as well as the government.

A few days ago, CM Mann had slammed the farmers for frequently blocking roads as part of their protests.