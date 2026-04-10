Punjab govt faces Rs 15,000-cr burden as high court tells it to clear DA Government preparing to file an appeal before double bench of High Court

Punjab has historically followed the Centre’s pattern since the first Pay Commission. (file)

Punjab is staring at a Rs 15,000-crore burden, days after it secured a Rs 1,500 crore loan and released the salary for March after a week’s delay, as Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state administration to clear pending dearness allowance (DA) of the employees and pensioners by June 30.

Already scraping the barrel to pay Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance to women voters, the fund-starved Punjab government has decided to file an appeal before a division bench of the high court.

“We are preparing a review petition. It will be done soon. Otherwise, the state does not have resources to pay such a huge amount,” a Punjab government official told The Indian Express.