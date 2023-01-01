scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Punjab govt extends winter holidays till Jan 8

The decision has been taken in view of cold weather in Punjab.

Students ride bicycles on their way to school amid dense smog on a cold winter morning, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI/FILE)
In view of extreme weather conditions in Punjab, the state government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools of the state till January 8.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state will open on January 9, instead of January 2 as announced earlier.

The state education department had earlier announced winter holidays in all Punjab schools from December 25, 2022, to January 1, 2023.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 22:01 IST
