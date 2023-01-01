Punjab govt extends winter holidays till Jan 8

In view of extreme weather conditions in Punjab, the state government has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools of the state till January 8.

Disclosing this here on Sunday, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state will open on January 9, instead of January 2 as announced earlier.

The state education department had earlier announced winter holidays in all Punjab schools from December 25, 2022, to January 1, 2023.