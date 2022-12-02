Punjab govt to spend Rs 8.97 cr on development in Ludhiana, Gobindgarh and Sangrur

Punjab local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said that the Punjab government has decided to spend Rs 8.97 crores on development works at Ludhiana, Gobindgarh and Sangrur. The office process has been started by the department for these works, he said.

He said that Rs 2.98 crores will be spent for the reconditioning of Hambran road from Session Chowk to Haibowal Chowk in Ludhiana.

He said Rs 3.02 crore will be spent for the construction of a community centre and a playground at village Daba at Ludhiana.

Apart from this, beauitification of Rajbha will be done with tiles chain link fencing in front of Shanti Nagar at MC Gobindgarh along with laying of interlock tiles and RCC pipes in the streets of different wards. Approximately Rs 1.48 crore will be spent on it.

He said that apart from this existing Primary Health Centers as Health Clinic/Aam Aadmi Clinic at Bazigar Basti Dhuri will be strengthened and at Sangrur labor for repair and maintenance of street lights and other works will be hired. The amount of approximately Rs 87.62 lakh will be spent for these works.