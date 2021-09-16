Govt has lost majority, conduct floor test immediately, AAP urges Punjab Assembly Speaker

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday joined the clamour of about 40 MLAs of the Congress seeking the ouster of Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, and asked Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Rana KP Singh, to conduct a floor test of the government immediately to prove its majority.

In a statement issued from the party headquarters in Chandigarh on Thursday, senior leader of the AAP and Leader of Opposition (LoP), Harpal Singh Cheema, said, “The state government has gone into a minority and a floor test is the need of the hour as Captain Amarinder Singh has lost the support of the people of Punjab as well as of its party and its MLAs.”

Cheema said that the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government is clearly split and the CM had lost the trust of most of his MLAs. As a result, the ruling Congress in Punjab has lost the majority to run and retain the government, according to the number of MLAs.

“The two factions, which have been publicly blaming and distrusting each other for a long time, have been wielding power over a number of MLAs. In such a challenging situation, the government of Captain Amarinder Singh has lost its majority,” he said, adding that being in minority, the Chief Minister has no moral or constitutional right to remain in the government.

The AAP leader said that the majority of the Congress MLAs were seeking the removal of their Chief Minister for his incompetence and failure in running the state. “The Chief Minister does not even have a majority in his Cabinet. So he cannot be the head of this government. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker should immediately conduct a floor test in the House to know how many MLAs are with the government,” he said.

Incidentally, a delegation of the AAP, led by Harpal Singh Cheema, had met the Governor of Punjab, last month; demanding to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha and directing Captain Amarinder Singh to prove his majority in the House. Cheema questioned, “Why Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu have not accepted the AAP’s challenge of proving their majority in the House? Where is Navjot Sidhu’s morality now, why is he keeping mum on the issue?”

He further slammed the rebel ministers and legislators of the Congress, asking why they were not meeting the Governor and demanding a floor test against the Chief Minister. “If the rebel Congress MLAs and ministers are true and serious in their stance against Captain, then why don’t they move a motion of no-confidence in the Assembly,” he questioned. Cheema said this proves that these Congress MLAs and ministers, who have been part of the mafia rule for four-and-a-half-years, are now dramatizing and building pressure only for the sake of getting better positions in the party.