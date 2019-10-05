Punjab govt appoints Justice Sharma as Lokpal, he says watchdog lacks teeth

Halfway through its term in office, the Congress government Friday appointed Justice Vinod Kumar Sharma as Punjab Lokpal. However, it failed to amend the Punjab Lokpal Act, 1996 thereby leaving the chief minister and cabinet ministers out of its ambit.

The Congress, ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls in state, had promised to amend the existing Act to bring CM and the ministers under the ambit of Lokpal. This was done to convey a message that the government would have zero tolerance for corruption. However, the government has not been able to bring in the amendment even though the draft is ready for over a year.

Justice Sharma told the Indian Express that it was a respectable appointment” but “the Lokpal lacks teeth”.

“The idea behind having a Lokpal is to have a watchdog. But it does not have many powers. I will take this up with the government. I will also seek from the government to fill all the posts related to the office and make it more stringent,” he said.

Justice Sharma had worked as an advocate in Punjab and Haryana High Court from 1974 till his elevation as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court in March 2006. He retired as a judge of Madras High Court in May 2013. At least 3,000 of his judgments have been quoted in various law books and journals.

The state government notified his appointment on October 1. He will remain in office for six years.

Justice Sharma succeeds Justice SK Mittal ( Retd), who resigned in April last year. He was an appointee of previous SAD-BJP government.

The Lokpal Act ensures to secure proper investigation of inquiry against public servants and thereby ensuring eradication of corruption, adherence to the rule of law by observing rules of natural justice.

As the amendment has not been made, the new Lokpal too would not be able to entertain complaints of corruption against the CM and ministers. The Act, as of now, allows Lokpal only to take note of complaints of corruption against public servants.

As per the draft of the Lokpal Amendment Bill, already prepared by the government, the CM as well as the ministers were to come under the ambit of the law. It was even listed to be taken up in the Cabinet meeting in November last year. However, a source said that several ministers protested against amendment and hence it was put in the cold storage.

The issue of amendment was raised in last Vidhan Sabha session by Aam Aadmi Party. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh while responding had promised that the amendment would be done soon.