Punjab govt accepts 12 of 13 demands, farmers to lift dharna at Chandigarh-Mohali border

After a marathon meeting between leaders of protesting farmers’ organisations and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ended on a positive note, the farmers Wednesday decided to lift their dharna. In the meeting, 12 of the 13 demands made by the farmers were accepted by the government. The two sides could not reach a consensus on the demand for a bonus of Rs 500 on every quintal of wheat on account of a drop in the yield due to shrivelling of grains.

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was also a part of the meeting, told The Indian Express that the farmers will lift their dharna as the “matter was amicably resolved”. He added he is rushing to the spot of the protest to make a formal announcement.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that after meeting Mann they held a meeting among themselves and confirmed that Dhaliwal will reach the spot and make the announcement.

The Chief Minister has divided the state into two zones for sowing of paddy instead of four. Now, half of the state would be able to sow paddy from June 14 and the second zone would be able to do so from June 17. The farmers have been asked to divide the districts too into these two zones. Earlier, the government had ordered that the sowing would start from June 18 in a staggered manner in the four zones.

Mann also assured the farmers that they would be getting MSP on moong (lentils) and showed them a notification on this.

Members of 23 farmers organisations had started a dharna at Mohali on Tuesday. Dallewal had given an ultimatum that if the CM does not meet them Wednesday, they will break barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border and start walking towards Chandigarh. However, Mann called them for a meeting after the Cabinet meeting. The government released a picture of Mann hugging Dallewal after the meeting.

The farmers had put forth 13 demands. Among others, they wanted the government to allow them to sow paddy from June 10, instead of in a staggered manner from June 18 earlier announced by the Chief Minister. They also wanted a notification issued for the minimum support price for maize and moong and fixing Rs 4,500 per quintal MSP for Basmati.

The protesters also demanded that the arrest warrants issued against farmers who had taken loans from co-operative societies be cancelled and loans up to Rs 2 lakh be waived.

They also demanded the government to lower the charges on the extension of electricity load from Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,200; 10-12 hours of power supply and release of outstanding sugarcane payments. The protesters are also against the installation of smart electricity metres.