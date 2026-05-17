Punjab Governor’s ADC leaves office, set to join real estate firm

Squadron Leader Gaurav Malik, the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) (Military) to the Punjab Governor was on Saturday relieved of his duties becoming the second officer to leave the post in last 30 months amid information that he is all set to join a plush job with a Punjab based real-estate developer.

“He comes from a Short Service Commission and had almost an year left in his service. Though he cited some personal reasons for resignation, he must have found some better opportunity,” a senior officer privy to the development told The Indian Express.

Multiple sources in the Punjab Lok Bhavan told The Sunday Express that Malik had submitted his resignation a few ago back but his release came suddenly, Saturday.

“Given the sensitive nature of his position in the Lok Bhavan, the move to the private sector for a lucrative job, especially in the same state, was being seen as a conflict of interest. It was also communicated to him that he should reconsider his decision. Had I been in his shoes, I would not have done that, especially not taken up a job in a real-estate firm and that too in the same State,” a highly placed source said.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Malik said, “Yes, I have been relieved today. I had resigned due to family reasons. My parents are getting old, which is why I need to be with them”.

Regarding the perception of conflict of interest, another senior officer privy to the developments, added, “It could be a coincidence too that he [Malik] was an ADC to the Governor of a State and got an opportunity to work in the same state. As such, defence officers do take up private jobs, post-retirement”.

Malik, however, denied any conflict of interest. “There is nothing like that. We [ADCs] only fix appointments and tour programmes of the Governor. As such, my family is based in Haryana and my in-laws are in Gurgaon. I am going to settle with them,” he said.

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Malik had moved from Assam to Punjab as ADC (M) with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in August, 2024.

Similar is the story of former ADC (M) Sqn Ldr Amit Tiwari who moved from Tamil Nadu to Punjab with the then Governor Banwari Lal Purohit as his ADC in January 2024. Purohit had earlier remained Governor of Assam and later of Tamil Nadu, before his stint in Punjab. Tiwari is currently the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor Kataria. The Punjab Governor is also the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Speaking with The Sunday Express, Tiwari said, “I did not resign from the India Air Force (IAF), but I retired. I completed my tenure as Short Service Commission officer. I had applied for other jobs too, including at the The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other organisations, but somehow things did not materialise. Yes, I am working as OSD to the Governor, but it is like most of other Short Service Commission officers who seek jobs post-retirement. Many of my friends [course mates] are working in private sector companies, because a lot of officers do not get permanent commission these days”.