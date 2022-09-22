scorecardresearch
Amid row with Governor, Punjab govt to hold regular Assembly session next week

The Punjab government is also considering moving the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision to withdraw orders summoning a special session of the legislative Assembly.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File)

A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit withdrew his orders to the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government to summon a special Assembly session to bring a confidence motion, the AAP government Thursday decided to hold a regular session of the House of September 27.

On Thursday, in an emergency meeting of AAP MLAs convened by Mann, it was decided to hold a regular two-day session next week so that the motion can be tabled.

“The regular session is likely to be convened next week. There will be a regular Question Hour, Zero Hour and legislative business will be transacted. In the session, we will also table the confidence motion,” said a source privy to discussions in the government.

The source cited above added a legal opinion has been taken and a special session cannot be called without assigning a reason. Hence, it was being proposed that a regular session should be called, said the source.

It was also decided in the meeting to take out a peace march from Vidhan Sabha to Raj Bhawan to protest against the Governor’s orders.

Separately, The Indian Express has learnt that the Punjab government is planning to move the Supreme Court against the Governor’s decision. The legal team is working on the matter, and will take two days to challenge the move in the top court, a source said.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:37:58 am
