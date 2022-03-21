Punjab Governor screens ‘Kashmir Files’, Congress slams move

Chandigarh Congress objected to the decision of the Punjab Governor to screen the film “The Kashmir Files” in the premises of Punjab Raj Bhawan’s Guru Nanak Auditorium on Sunday, saying that the decision was below the dignity of the governor’s office.

An invite was sent out to dignitaries, inviting them to join for a gathering for the occasion of Holi and a special screening of the film on Sunday at 4 pm.

Chandigarh Congress Chief Subhash Chawla termed the screening of the film “as being below the dignity of the Governor’s August office”, stating that the “governor is a constitutional authority, who must not stoop to the level of promoting an ordinary film.”

A statement issued by the Chandigarh Congress stated, “The fact that the Governor has now come forward to screen such a film, which is not only against the spirit of the Constitution but also detrimental to the sustenance of a harmonious social network in the country, cannot be supported… The movie conveniently hides the truth that the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits took place in 1990 during the regime of an inept non-Congress government, which was supported by the BJP. The only leader, who waged a political battle during those days in order to stop the unfortunate exodus was former Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.”

Chawla further added, “The movie only promotes the divisive agenda of the BJP and the RSS, and the people of the country have already realised it. The BJP is now forced to use the state machinery and the constitutional authorities to bring the audience back to the theatres.”

Chawla said that it is necessary to curb the use of the constitutional authority like the state governor to promote such an agenda.

UT Admin approves tax waiver

Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, approved the waiver of state tax on the exhibition of the movie in theatres in UT Chandigarh from Monday onwards.

He watched the film along with officers from Punjab and UT Chandigarh, Raj Bhavan staff and other dignitaries at the Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium on Sunday.