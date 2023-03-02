scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Amid row with Governor, Punjab government to send second batch of principals to Singapore on March 4

After the first batch of government school principals had returned from training in Singapore, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had written to CM Bhagwant Mann questioning the criteria to select the teachers.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Amid a row between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the AAP government sending a group of government school principals to Singapore for training in February, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Thursday announced that the second batch of principals will be leaving for Singapore on March 4.

Bains tweeted: “As per vision of my CM @BhagwantMann ji to make the standard of School Education of Punjab world-class, we are sending second group of 30 school principals of the state to the world-renowned National Institute of Education in Singapore from March 4 to March 11 for Foreign training.”

Earlier, a group of 36 teachers (the majority posted as principals) from government schools of Punjab underwent professional training for teachers at Principals Academy, Singapore, from February 6-10. Maninder Singh Sarkaria, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, had led the group. When they returned to Delhi on February 11, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mann had welcomed them.

After their return, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questioning the selection criteria adopted by the education department to select government school teachers sent to Singapore for training.

Purohit wrote that “complaints were received pointing to certain malpractices and illegalities in the selection process” and that there was “no transparency” in the procedure. He has asked Mann to send him details of the criteria adopted to select the principals.

The row escalated after Mann replied to Purohit that he was answerable only to 3 crore Punjabis who elected him, not to him.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 11:42 IST
