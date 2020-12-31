Punjab Governor indulging in activism: Sunil Jakhar

A day after Governor VP Singh Badnore said he would summon Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP over vandalism of mobile towers, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Thursday accused the BJP of conspiring to instigate a confrontation between local authorities and farmers “peacefully protesting” against the three central agri laws.

Calling it part of a larger gameplan of BJP to divert attention from the core issues, Jakhar said the damage to mobile transmission towers in Punjab possibly could be a well-calibrated mischief by certain anti-social elements at the behest of their political masters with an aim to defame farmers and instigate a confrontation.

He termed as “ill-advised” the decision of the Governor to summon chief secretary and the DGP “based on skewed inputs provided by BJP leaders”.

The Congress leader warned against attempts being orchestrated to meddle in affairs of the state maintaining it was pre-conceived assault on the federal structure of the nation. “The Congress has always stood for autonomy of constitutional posts. But the activism being manifested by the Governor tantamount to baselessly trespassing states” domain,” Jakhar said, adding that it should be clear that Punjab is neither West Bengal nor Puducherry, where incumbent Governors have chosen the path of political activism.

“Such erosion of constitutional propriety will be resisted in Punjab,” he said.

While rubbishing “BJP’s attempts to project Punjab as a state with waning law and order”, Jakhar said the state under the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has remained peaceful sans any untoward incident, unlike in neighbouring Haryana, even during the last several months of farmers’ agitation over “the three black farms laws” promulgated by the Centre.

“Where were BJP leaders when farmers were helplessly squatting on railway tracks and braving the bone-chilling winter out on the roads. Their loyalty towards the corporates stands exposed,” he said, while adding that BJP leaders have been more bothered about corporates and towers than the farmers struggling to make ends meet.