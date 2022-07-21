scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Punjab Gov writes to CM, seeks report on non-disbursal of scholarship to SC students

NCSC says 2 lakh SC students dropped out of colleges between 2017-2020.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
July 21, 2022 9:17:45 pm
Punjab Governor, Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Administration, indian express news, indian express, punjab news, current affairsPunjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (PTI)

A day after the National Commission for Scheduled Castes claimed that more than two lakh Scheduled Caste students were forced to drop out of colleges due to the non-payment of scholarship by the Punjab government, Governor Banwarilal Purohit Thursday sought a comprehensive report from the state government.

“If it is correct, it would be a most reprehensible violation of constitutional rights of SC students and grave injustice to them,” the Governor wrote in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking the report at the earliest.

The letter said that the Governor has taken cognisance of reports of the non-payment of scholarship by the state government to the colleges.

It is not unusual for the Governor to write to the state government. However, the Governors usually do not interfere in state government’s functioning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

The governor’s letter to CM comes barely a week after Mann ordered a comprehensive probe into alleged irregularities in the post-matric scholarship scheme that had surfaced during the previous Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress regime in the state. The scholarship issue remained a poll plank too during the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

On Wednesday, NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla claimed that two lakh students from the Scheduled Castes (SC) category dropped out of colleges between 2017 and 2020 in Punjab as the state government failed to pay the dues under a scholarship scheme worth around ₹2,000 crore. He said that the commission has sought an explanation from the state government on why the money has not been paid to colleges despite the payment of dues by the Centre.

Sampla said: “We have taken suo motu cognisance in the matter. There have been many complaints from SC students that they are not being allowed in colleges as the government has not paid their fees. “There were around three lakh SC students who benefited from the scheme in 2017 and the number dropped to 1-1.25 lakh in 2020. When we asked the state government, they said these children dropped out”.

A meeting was held on Monday between the social justice and empowerment ministry and Punjab government to discuss the matter. The meeting discussed that the state government had to pay dues worth Rs 2000 crore to these colleges while the Centre had cleared all dues. “Where has the money gone that is due.” Sampla had asked, adding that the Punjab government has been asked to give an explanation by next Wednesday.

More from Chandigarh

Last week, Mann had announced the decision for a probe into the matter. “I have received files pertaining to the release of scholarship amount during the previous government. Irregularities have been found in releasing funds to private institutions… orders have been issued for a probe,” Mann had tweeted while promising to act against those who put the future of SC students at stake.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda
Watch Video

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement