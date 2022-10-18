Punjab Governor asks CM Mann to remove PAU VC

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as vice chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, as his appointment did not have approval from the chancellor.

Notably, Punjab Governor happens to be the chancellor of PAU.

In a letter, the Governor stated the appointment was done without following UGC (University Grants Commission) norms and the approval of the chancellor. “This act of the Government of Punjab is totally illegal and cannot be accepted by any logic,” Governor Purohit said in the letter.

He also said, “Since Satbir Singh Gosal has been appointed VC of PAU by Punjab government, you are requested to remove the said VC who has been illegally appointed without any further delay. Charge of the VC may be handed over to administrative secretary of agriculture department till the appointment of new VC. You are also requested to instruct your concerned department to initiate the process of appointment of new VC in consultation with the chancellor.”

The letter comes days after the Governor struck down the government’s appointment of Dr Gurpreet Wander as VC of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. He instead asked the government to send a panel with the names of three candidates to him.