scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Punjab Governor asks CM Mann to remove PAU VC

In a letter, the Governor stated the appointment was done without following UGC (University Grants Commission) norms and the approval of the chancellor.

punjabPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (Express file photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Tuesday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Dr Satbir Singh Gosal as vice chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, as his appointment did not have approval from the chancellor.

Notably, Punjab Governor happens to be the chancellor of PAU.

In a letter, the Governor stated the appointment was done without following UGC (University Grants Commission) norms and the approval of the chancellor. “This act of the Government of Punjab is totally illegal and cannot be accepted by any logic,” Governor Purohit said in the letter.

He also said, “Since Satbir Singh Gosal has been appointed VC of PAU by Punjab government, you are requested to remove the said VC who has been illegally appointed without any further delay. Charge of the VC may be handed over to administrative secretary of agriculture department till the appointment of new VC. You are also requested to instruct your concerned department to initiate the process of appointment of new VC in consultation with the chancellor.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

The letter comes days after the Governor struck down the government’s appointment of Dr Gurpreet Wander as VC of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. He instead asked the government to send a panel with the names of three candidates to him.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:08:22 pm
Next Story

Helping People Regain Their Hair And Self-Confidence, Vedat Aktepe’s Bonita Hair Clinic does it differently.

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement