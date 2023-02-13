Punjab governor tells CM Mann that his mandate is not to govern ‘as per whims and fancies’

Taking the tussle between him and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a step further, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday wrote him another letter questioning the selection of principals for Singapore training and the appointment of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda as chairman of the Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Limited.

Purohit sought to remind Mann that his mandate was to “run the administration as per the Constitution and not as per whims and fancies” and said that he had no other option but to publicise his previous letters to the chief minister as the latter had chosen to ignore them.

Purohit attached the four letters he had written to the chief minister in the past about allegations of misconduct against IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal—whose posting as the Jalandhar police commissioner was questioned in the latest letter—presence of Naval Aggarwal in meetings, appointment of Dr S S Gosal as Punjab Agriculture University vice-chancellor and the non-disbursal of scholarships for two lakh Scheduled Caste students.

Purohit said he had sought the information earlier. He said he would be compelled to seek legal advice for further action if it is not furnished within a fortnight, “since I am duty bound to protect the Constitution”.

For his part, Mann tweeted that he was accountable only to the people. “Honourable governor sir, your letter was received through the media. All the subjects mentioned in the letter are all state subjects… My government and I are accountable to 3 crore Punjabis, according to the Constitution and not to any governor appointed by the central government. Please consider this as my reply,” he wrote in Punjabi.

The governor said he had received complaints of malpractices and illegalities in the selection of principals for training in Singapore. “I therefore request you to send me the criteria and details of the entire selection process. Please also give details [as to whether] it was widely published throughout Punjab. Since the first batch has come back [as per news reports], please let me have details of the total expenditure incurred on travelling, boarding and lodging and expenses towards training.”

Purohit also questioned the appointment of Jawanda. “As I have been made aware, the name of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda appears in a kidnapping and property grabbing case,” he wrote.

The governor also said that in “one of the letters addressed to me, you had mentioned that because of the heavy mandate [given] by the people of Punjab, you are the CM. I fully agree with you on this count, but you should also keep it in mind that the people of the state elected you for running the administration as per the Constitution and not as per whims and fancies”.

“As per Article 167 of the Constitution of India, you are bound to furnish me full details and information asked by me, but you have not furnished the same and never cared to reply and treated all my queries with contempt. To maintain cordial relations, I [had] not revealed these letters to the press because I thought you will fulfil the mandate of the Constitution, but now it appears to me that you have decided to ignore my letters and I am compelled to release these letters to the press/media,” Purohit wrote.