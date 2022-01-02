Punjab: Governor rebuts Channi, says CM’s statement on delay in clearing Bills “factually incorrect”

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi gave a “factually incorrect” statement to the media on the status of the Bill regularizing the services of contractual employees in the state.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Purohit said the file pertaining to the regularization of the services of contractual employees was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office with six queries.

The file was duly received by the CMO on December 31, 2021, the statement said.

“I advise the chief minister to give a reply to the queries raised on the file,” Purohit said, adding that the Bill will be re-examined at the Governor’s Secretariat after receiving the reply.

The said Bill was passed in the state Assembly on November 11, 2021. The statement added that after a lapse of nearly 20 days, the file was sent to the Punjab Raj Bhawan on December 1, 2021.

“During the month of December, the Governor was on tour to various districts of the state. The Governor concluded the tour on December 21 and thereafter, on December 23, CM Punjab came and met him at Punjab Raj Bhawan. The file was duly studied and reverted with observation/queries to the CMO on December 31, 2021,” the statement said.