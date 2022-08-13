Punjab Governor approves ‘One MLA, One Pension’ scheme

Updated: August 13, 2022 2:21:22 pm
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday approved the state government’s ‘One MLA, One Pension’ Bill. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to announce that the Bill had received the Governor’s assent.
“I am very happy to inform Punjabis that Hon’ble Governor has approved the ‘One MLA-One Pension’ Bill… Govt has issued notification. This will save a lot of tax for the public,” Mann tweeted.
मुझे पंजाबियों को यह बताते हुए बहुत ख़ुशी हो रही है कि माननीय राज्यपाल जी ने “एक विधायक-एक पेंशन” वाले बिल को मंज़ूरी दे दी है…सरकार ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इससे जनता का बहुत टैक्स बचेगा। pic.twitter.com/KvRN02PJ65
— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 13, 2022
In May, the Punjab Cabinet gave its nod to the government’s decision to enforce a ‘One MLA, One Pension’ rule, in a deviation from the past when legislators would get pensions for supplementary terms too.
This move is expected to save the state exchequer around Rs 19.53 crore.
With the implementation of the Bill, every MLA will get only one pension of Rs 75,150 per month irrespective of the terms for which he is elected. Earlier, former legislators were getting pensions as high as Rs 3 lakh per month.
