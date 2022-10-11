Punjab Governor vs AAP government: Dr Wander’s appointment as BFUHS V-C turned down

Amid an ongoing rift between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the former Tuesday refused to clear the appointment of Dr Gurpreet Wander as the vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

Sources said the Governor has returned the file to the government citing rules, asking it to shortlist a panel with three candidates. The Governor is the chancellor of the university.

After this development, the government is set to face an embarrassment as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had already declared a few days ago that he was appointing a noted cardiologist, Dr Wander, as the next VC of the BFUHS. The chief minister shared the announcement on his Twitter account.

Later, the government had written to the Governor seeking his clearance for the appointment.

Sources said while the Governor has returned the file, the government should have recommended a panel with three names. “We have been doing it in the past… having a good rapport with successive Governors, the government has been telling them off the record about the chief minister’s choice. Here, we have differences between the CM and the Governor, and those are public in nature. What do you expect? It appears the Governor would appoint the person of his own choice now,” said a government functionary requesting anonymity.

The government would now have to prepare a panel of three candidates. This is not the first time that Purohit has not signed a government file. Only a few days ago, the Governor had not allowed the government to call a special Vidhan Sabha session to table a confidence motion citing rules. Later, he also questioned the government about the business it wanted to take up in the legislative assembly. Various AAP leaders, including the chief minister, criticised Purohit calling it an attack on democracy.

Earlier, the governor had taken a long time to clear a Bill with respect to the ‘one-MLA-one-pension scheme’ of the government.