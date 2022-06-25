scorecardresearch
Punjab government’s White Paper points to an immediate liability of over Rs 24,000 crore accumulated by previous Congress government

Out of the total amount, Rs 13,759 crore is towards non-payment of arrears of sixth pay commission.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 25, 2022 1:50:17 pm
The Punjab Cabinet had given the nod to table the White Paper on the state’s finances during the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, so as to apprise the common man of the state’s present financial situation. (File)

The Punjab government led by AAP Saturday castigated the previous Congress government for leaving an immediate liability of more than 24,000 crore, which the incumbent government would have to discharge in the coming years.

In a White Paper tabled by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on the second day of ongoing budget session of Vidhan Sabha, out of the total of Rs 24,352.29 crore liability for the government, Rs 13,759 crore is towards non-payment of arrears of sixth pay commission and Rs 7,117.86 crore is the liability towards the power utility of the state. This is besides a whopping debt of Rs 2.63 lakh crore on the state till the end of current fiscal.

Also Read |Punjab budget session Day 1: Opposition sets pitch, questions govt silence on sacrilege cases, rising crime

The Punjab Cabinet had given the nod to table the White Paper on the state’s finances during the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, so as to apprise the common man of the state’s present financial situation.

Cheema’s White Paper stated that the current debt indicators of the state are probably the worst in the country, pushing it deeper into a debt trap.

The White Paper accuses the previous government of fiscal profligacy, unchecked increase in revenue expenditure, freebies and unmerited subsidies, virtual collapse in the capital and social sector investments and non-realisation of its potential of tax and non-tax revenues that had led to a whopping debt of Rs 2.63 lakh crore.

The document stated that the previous government professed of bringing fiscal prudence in the management of state finances while discreetly choosing not to discharge the pending liabilities of the state.

It has said as the GST compensation regime is ending in June 2022, the state government would be staring down a big hole left in its finances to the tune of Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000 crore in the current fiscal. This will be a “fall-off- the-cliff” scenario for the state.

It has also said that the revenue from sand had been extremely low at Rs 137 crore during 2021-22.

The revenue expenditure has remained consistently above 90 per cent mark and the total revenue receipts have remained at more than 115 per cent mark, leaving very little scope for development expenditure.

  Newsguard
  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
