Punjab government overhauls PR department after facing media heat over actions by central agencies

A similar shake-up in the PR department followed singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing in 2022 amid widespread criticism over the government’s handling of its fallout.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: May 13, 2026 01:06 PM IST
Sanjeev Arora ED raid PRD overhaulThe Enforcement Directorate arrested Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora on May 9. (File Photo)
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Amid mounting media scrutiny following the Enforcement Directorate raids on minister Sanjeev Arora and the recent CBI searches at the Vigilance Bureau headquarters, the Punjab government on Wednesday transferred both the secretary and director of the public relations department in one go, reviving memories of a similar shake-up after the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Public Relations Secretary Ramvir and Information and Public Relations Director Akshita Gupta were among four officers shifted by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. IAS officer Puneet Goyal has been given the charge of the public relations department and will function as its administrative secretary and director. He will continue to serve as the special secretary for medical education and research till the public relations secretary is appointed, the government order said.

The reshuffle comes against the backdrop of intense political attacks and media attention over the ED and CBI actions that have put the government on the defensive over the past several days.

This is the first time since 2022 that both the secretary and director of the public relations department have been replaced simultaneously.

Following Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, the government replaced then public relations secretary Malwinder Singh Jaggi with Gurkirat Kirpal Singh and then information and public relations director Sumit Jarangal with Sonali Giri amid widespread criticism over its handling of the fallout.

The latest reshuffle has also cut short the tenure of Akshita Gupta, a 2012-batch IAS officer who was appointed information and public relations director on January 8. She was then described as the youngest officer to head the department in its history. Gupta was the Patiala assistant commissioner (under training) in August 2022 and later served as subdivisional magistrate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar till March 2025. She was serving as commissioner of the Phagwara municipal corporation when she was appointed information and public relations director. She has now been posted as the additional deputy commissioner (general) in Rupnagar.

The simultaneous shifting of the top two officers in the public relations department is being viewed in bureaucratic circles as an attempt by the government to recalibrate its communication strategy at a time when it is facing sustained heat from the Opposition over multiple central agency actions.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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