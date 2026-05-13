Punjab government overhauls PR department after facing media heat over actions by central agencies

Amid mounting media scrutiny following the Enforcement Directorate raids on minister Sanjeev Arora and the recent CBI searches at the Vigilance Bureau headquarters, the Punjab government on Wednesday transferred both the secretary and director of the public relations department in one go, reviving memories of a similar shake-up after the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

Public Relations Secretary Ramvir and Information and Public Relations Director Akshita Gupta were among four officers shifted by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. IAS officer Puneet Goyal has been given the charge of the public relations department and will function as its administrative secretary and director. He will continue to serve as the special secretary for medical education and research till the public relations secretary is appointed, the government order said.