Punjab government to table white paper on state’s finances during Assembly session

The Punjab government will be tabling a white paper on the finances of the state, the bleeding of the state exchequer and how the state fell into a debt trap during the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, the state Cabinet decided after holding a meeting on Friday .

A government statement said that the white paper on finances is an attempt to simplify the complex issues being faced by the Punjab government and clearly apprising the common man of the problems inherited by the incumbent government.

“This white paper primarily contains four chapters that bring out historic patterns and present status of financial indicators, debt position and financial health of the state PSUs. The white paper will also comment on the possible way forward for the resurgence of the fiscal health of the state,” the statement added.

The Cabinet, after its Friday meeting, also cleared the tabling of the Budget estimates for the year 2022-23 during the ongoing session of the Vidhan Sabha. The budget estimates have been prepared after due consultation with all the stakeholders, including common citizens and others, who gave their suggestions through emails, letters and direct communication, the statement said. The budget proposals have incorporated all the relevant fiscal indicators — such as revenue receipts, capital receipts, revenue expenditure, capital expenditure, revenue deficit, fiscal deficit and outstanding debt.

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday also gave its go-ahead for amending Section 4 in sub section 2 for clause (a) of the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003. This will help in availing the benefit of Normal Net Borrowing ceiling of 3.5 per cent of the projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) — extra borrowing ceiling equivalent to contribution under National Pension Scheme (NPS) — carrying forward its unutilized borrowing out of the borrowing ceiling allowed for the previous years and availing 50 year interest free loan under scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment for the current fiscal year.

The Cabinet meeting also cleared tabling CAG Audit Reports for the year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, while giving its nod for amending the Punjab Right to Business Rules, 2020 to include expansion by existing units under the purview of the Punjab Right to Business Act 2020.

A government statement said that to promote Ease of Doing Business in the state, the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, was notified on February 6, 2020 and subsequently the Punjab Right to Business Rules, 2020 were also notified on July 29, 2020. These were applicable to the newly incorporated Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in state. But the new amendment in the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020 will provide an enabling ecosystem for self declaration, exemptions; expedite approvals and inspections for existing MSMEs too for expanding and operating.

After the amendment all the existing enterprises undertaking expansion will be eligible to get certificate of in-principle approval for seven services covered under the Act. As per the amendment, the existing MSMEs undertaking expansion will be able to fast track the completion of their expansion after grant of certificate of in-principle approval in five working days to existing units in focal points, and within 20 working days to existing units outside focal points.

810 POSTS FOR SUBORDINATE COURTS

The Cabinet on Friday also accorded approval for creating 810 posts for subordinate courts of the state — including posts of 25 Additional District and Sessions Judges and 80 Civil Judges (Junior Division) cum Judicial Magistrates, as well as posts of the supporting staff. This move will significantly help in setting up of new courts in the state thereby facilitating people by expeditiously disposing pending cases in subordinate courts. The creation of these new posts will also create new employment opportunities for the youth besides strengthening the judiciary system.

The Cabinet also gave green signal for framing of the Punjab Water Resources, Research, “Group A” Services Rules, 2022 and allowed for negotiating and signing of Building Fiscal and Institutional Resilience for Growth project with Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India and World Bank (International Bank for reconstruction and Development). This project will help the state government in bringing key reforms across the state and city level in coming five years (2022-2027) covering five administrative departments as implementing agencies.

APPROVES TO AMEND PUNJAB AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE MARKETS ACT

The Cabinet also gave its approval to amend Section 12 of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act-1961 for making provision to appoint administrators by superseding existing nominated market committees. The government will appoint administrators in place of dissolved market committees, who shall exercise powers and perform duties of market committees for a period of one year or till the nomination of new market committees, whichever is earlier.