Punjab government seeks SGPC go-ahead to air Golden Temple Gurbani live

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday appealed to the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) to allow the state government to broadcast live the Gurbani recited at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

In a video appeal, Mann said that if given the go-ahead, the state government would spend taxpayer money to set up cameras and other systems inside the Golden Temple to telecast it live on YouTube, web channels and television channels. He said the Gurbani and Sikh Gurus’ teachings should be disseminated and popularised across the world.

Mann’s appeal is being seen as a political move to end the monopoly of the PTC television channel linked to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s family. Only PTC is allowed to telecast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple now.

PTC’s monopoly over the relay of Gurbani is a political issue in the state, with demands mounting to allow other channels also to relay it. With the chief minister’s appeal, the ball is now in the SGPC’s court.