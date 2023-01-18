scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Punjab government to launch ‘Schools of Eminence’ project on January 21

In its first budget last year, the AAP government had set aside Rs 200 crore for ‘Schools of Eminence’. The government plans to upgrade nearly 110 government schools in Phase 1 of the project

Punjab school of eminence, Punjab education, Punjab schoolsUnder the project, the AAP government will upgrade existing government schools into ‘Schools of Eminence’ for classes 9 to 12. The government plans to upgrade nearly 110 government schools as ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Phase 1. (Express photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is all set to launch its first major education project, ‘Schools of Eminence’, on Saturday.

The launch programme will be held at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali, said an official from the Punjab education department. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to be the chief guest.

Sources said that School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains was also trying to ensure the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the launch but it has not been confirmed yet.

Under the project, the AAP government will upgrade existing government schools into ‘Schools of Eminence’ for classes 9 to 12. The government plans to upgrade nearly 110 government schools as ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Phase 1.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...

The AAP government in its first budget in June last year had set aside a fund of Rs 200 crore for ‘Schools of Eminence’ and said that these schools will be equipped with superlative infrastructure and will be at par with international standards.

The project is inspired by Delhi’s ‘Schools of Specialized Excellence’, which also conduct admissions at the Class 9 level.

More from Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann had said that the health and education sectors were the priorities of the AAP government.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:09 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra women’s panel asks Mumbai Police to look into Uorfi Javed’s security demand

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close