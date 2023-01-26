‘Punjab government responsible for R-Day tableau rejection’: BJP Vice-President Subhash Sharma

Punjab BJP Vice-President Subhash Sharma alleged Wednesday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was responsible for the ‘rejection’ of the state’s tableau in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said, “The Punjab government had modified the old tableau [while seeking its inclusion in the Republic Day parade] and that was the reason that it was rejected. For this, the onus is on the Punjab government”.

Accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of giving “misleading statements earlier also, be it [setting up of] BMW [plant in Punjab] issue or [declaring] arrest of [wanted gangster] Goldy Brar in United States issue”, Sharma said, “The Punjab CM was doing politics on tableau issue without verifying the facts.”

Sharma said the defence ministry sought reports from all States and Union Territories to submit their respective tableau reports. The tableaux are cleared by a nine-member committee. The tableaux of many States are rejected every year and the ones which are cleared by the committee are included in the Republic Day parade.

He added Mann should take strict action against those responsible for the “rejection” of the State’s tableau. “The Punjab government spent Rs 10 crore on Mohalla clinics and wants to spend Rs 30 crore to advertise this in other States, but the officials who refused to do so were transferred by the government. There should be a probe to ascertain why Punjab’s tableau was not considered for inclusion in the Republic Day parade,” said Sharma, asking CM to act against officials responsible for this.