Punjab government recovering 13 cellphones a day from jails; last year’s average was 7

In an ongoing crackdown, the Punjab prisons department has recovered 774 mobile phones in two months after formation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, translating into daily average recovery of 13 cellphones.

The daily average was seven in 2021, when 2,902 mobile phones were recovered and 6.4 in 2020, when 2,344 cellphones were recovered from the jails across the state.

Out of the 26 jails in Punjab, 24, including 10 central jails, are operational.

As per the official data compiled by the prisons department, 70 per cent of the phones recovered are “non-touch-screen/small/sleek phones which can be easily hidden in luggage, clothes and even toilet seats”.

The remaining 30 per cent touch-screen phones include makes of Samsung, Kechaoda, LAVA, Oppo and even I-phone, an official said.

Additional Director General of Police (Jails) Varinder Kumar said, “Curtailing and completely stopping the use of phones by the inmates has been a challenge not only for us, but for officials in other states too as there are many ways to get these phones inside the prisons. One of the most prevalent means is throwing the phones in a packet in the jails, which are in close proximity to the residential areas.”

Kumar said the prisons department had taken up the matter with the chiefs of respective police districts to increase patrolling and dominance in the inhabited areas adjoining prisons.

He attributed the recoveries to “increase in frisking and checking at the entrance; intensifying checking inside the barracks; and taking strict action against the inmates found with mobile phones”.

The ADGP said that department had also worked to ensure that inmates use prison inmate calling system (PICS) to call family members and relatives.

Kumar, however, said the jammers were the “permanent panacea to the problem”, but with the continuous upgradation in technology from 2G to 3G and further to 4G and so on, the jammers had become obsolete.

The ADGP said the jails department was now counting heavily on a prototype developed by the BSNL which in its initial trials has shown very good results in completely stopping all the frequencies being used in cell phones.

Punjab prisons have had the notorious distinction where gangsters and hardcore criminals have been found to use mobile phones with impunity, sharing videos and even broadcasting occasions like birthday celebrations after recording these on phone.

Apart from throwing mobile phones wrapped in packets, other modus operandi to sneak them inside the jails that has been officially recorded include “while returning from the courts or the hospitals and hiding these in luggage and thermo flasks”.

The places the phones are kept hidden after being sneaked into the jail include “improvised cavities made in barracks, toilets, resting place etc; burying these near the barracks; and by conniving with the staff members”.