Punjab government reduces power tariff; opposition calls it “a poll stunt”

The opposition parties in Punjab dubbed Charanjit Singh Channi-led government’s decision to reduce power tariff as “a poll stunt” and a “fraud on people”. Addressing media in national Capital, AAP co-incharge for Punjab, Raghav Chadha, cautioned people of Punjab against falling in the trap of the Congress government.

“It’s a chunavi stunt (poll stunt) and a jumla (rhetoric) by Channi Sahab ahead of assembly elections in February-March next year. Decision to slash the power tariff has been taken with intent to fool people and secure their votes,” Chadha charged.

He said the Punjab chief minister’s “poll stunt” will be over by the end of the current fiscal as the revised power tariff will remain effective only till March 31, 2022. “I want to caution people of Punjab that they should not fall in the trap of the ‘chunavi stunt’ and ‘chunavi jumla’ of Channi sahab. He is doing it because he wants to buy your votes,” Chadha said.

The AAP leader said the Congress government has slashed the power tariff “to lure voters” in the run up to the assembly polls as “Channi was scared of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of providing free and uninterrupted electricity to people (if voted to power).”

“It’s only Kejriwal who can provide 24X7 free electricity to people,” he added.

Questioning the motive of the Punjab government behind the decision at this point in time, he also asked why power tariff has not been reduced simultaneously in other Congress-ruled states.

“If it was there in the Congress vision to provide electricity to people at a cheaper rate, it would have done so in all the states ruled by it where elections are not due next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal accused Channi of “defrauding the people of Punjab by merely rolling back the 35 per cent hike in power tariff which had been affected during the Congress regime”.

Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said two separate events at the Punjab Bhawan addressed by the CM and at the Congress Bhawan by state party chief Navjot Sidhu were a testament to the real intentions of the Congress government. “Sidhu has exposed the Congress government by telling that it only wants to fool people during the last two months in office besides asking it to specify from where it would come up with the money to honour its promise. The CM should clarify his stand to his own PCC chief if not to the opposition”.

Cheema said the CM announced that people would believe him only if they were able to get one subsidized bill during the remaining part of the Congress government. “This proves the intentions of this government to deceive the people into believing its promises when all of them lie unfulfilled”.

The SAD leader said the people should judge the Congress party by its past actions. “They had promised cheap power before ascending to power in 2017. However during the last nearly five years it increased the power tariff by 35 per cent in nearly one dozen installments. This means the Congress government collected more revenue. However it has nothing to show for it. Government departments alone owe Rs 2,231 crores to PSPCL”.

Cheema said move by Channi was to “counter the SAD-BSP alliance promise to give 800 units per bill cycle free to power consumers”.

He also asked the CM to “take decision action regarding cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of private thermal companies. The cancellation of GVK’s PPA was irrelevant because the company had collapsed and had become a non performing asset.”