Punjab government mulls performance audit of its employees

After deciding to perform dope test on its employees, Punjab government is now mulling their performance audit to rationalise the manpower in various offices. The proposal will be sent to the Chief Secretary next week.

Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh will take a call on whether to get the audit done from a private company or ask the departments to prepare a database of every employee, their responsibilities, performance and utility. Finance department has mooted the proposal in view of the perpetual demand by various departments for more staff despite having 3.5 lakh employees and the maximum salary bill in the country. Also, there is a perpetual complaint that the employees are not skilled and hence were underutilised. “We want to take stock. We should have a break up of the employees with each department and the responsibilities handled by them and whether they are underutilised or overburdened. The audit will make everything clear,” said a functionary of the government.

The government had to face protests from various departments when their employees were engaged for ‘Tandrust Mission’ scheme of the state. “We had to assign employees from various departments for the mission. It was noticed that each department created a lot of hue and cry stating that they could not spare anyone. Also, the departmental heads stated that they had very few dependable employees,” said the official.

All this gave birth to this thought. “We will now get the audit done. The government will then work towards making the underutilised employees useful. Sometimes, employees do better if they are assigned a different job. All this will factor and we will make our highly-paid staff useful,” said the official.

