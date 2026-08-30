Punjab government moves to act against employees absent during Maha Hartal

The Punjab government has initiated disciplinary action against employees who remained absent from duty on August 27 as part of the statewide ‘Maha Hartal’, directing administrative secretaries and heads of departments to issue show-cause notices to those found to have been absent without authorisation.

The move comes a day before more than 150 employee and pensioner organisations are scheduled to meet in Ludhiana to decide the next course of their agitation over pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and other long-pending service demands.

More than three lakh government employees had participated in the mass casual leave on August 27, while over 3.5 lakh pensioners had extended support to the protest.

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A Personnel Department letter issued on August 27, titled “Action regarding unauthorised absence of employees on duty”, directed administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, principal secretaries and deputy commissioners to obtain details of employees absent that day. Disciplinary authorities were asked to issue show-cause notices to those found to have been “unauthorisedly absent” and take action under the applicable service rules.

The government’s decision has, however, added a new flashpoint to its already strained relations with employee organisations. Union leaders have questioned the characterisation of the mass leave as “unauthorised”, pointing out that the protest had been announced well in advance and the government was aware that employees from various departments, boards and corporations would participate.

The employees had announced the mass casual leave under the banner of the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch as part of their agitation for release of 18 per cent pending DA, restoration of the OPS and regularisation of contractual employees, among other demands.

The confrontation had escalated on August 27 itself after a scheduled meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and employee representatives in Jalandhar was cancelled. The government had maintained that talks and a strike could not take place simultaneously and that discussions would be held only after the employees called off their agitation.

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Employee representatives, who had gathered at the Punjab Armed Police complex for the meeting, protested after the talks were called off.

The unions have now turned the government’s action against absentee employees into a question of accountability at the top.

In a letter to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on August 28, the Sanjha Mulazam Manch sought deduction of one day’s salary from Mann, alleging that he had remained absent at the last moment from the scheduled meeting. It also sought recovery from his salary or allowances of expenditure incurred on security, stage arrangements, administrative preparations and transport for the meeting.

The Manch argued that if service rules governing unauthorised absence were being invoked against ordinary employees, the same principle should apply to those responsible for cancelling the meeting after arrangements had been made. It also sought a public explanation and fixing of responsibility for what it termed the “misuse of government machinery”.

The employee bodies are now expected to decide whether to intensify their agitation at their Ludhiana meeting on Sunday.

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Apart from DA and OPS, their demands include implementation of minimum wages for mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, restoration of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme and extension of Punjab pay scales to employees recruited after July 17, 2020.

The employees have also alleged that the government has failed to release the pending DA instalments and arrears despite directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“We will make the announcement tomorrow. Just wait and watch,” said Sukhchain Singh Khaira, an employee leader.