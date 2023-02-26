Punjab Government to move Supreme Court against Governor’s refusal for convening Vidhan Sabha

FOUR days after Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit refused to give his approval to summon Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday indicated that the government would move the Supreme Court against the decision.

Mann’s indication came in a tweet Sunday evening, when he wrote, “Glimpses of the world’s largest democracy…Go to Supreme Court to make mayor despite majority in Delhi MC…Go to the Supreme Court to make the Deputy Mayor… Go to Supreme Court to conduct budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, …The search for democracy continues…”

He did not refer to the Governor but indicated that the government would be challenging his refusal in the apex court.

ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਝਲਕੀਆਂ….

ਦਿੱਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਬਹੁਮਤ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਮੇਅਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਜਾਓ…

ਡਿਪਟੀ ਮੇਅਰ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਜਾਓ… ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦਾ ਬਜਟ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਜਾਣਾ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ …

ਲੋਕਤੰਤਰ ਦੀ ਤਲਾਸ਼ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੈ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 26, 2023

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha also tweeted, minutes before Mann. He said, “Settled law that Governor HAS TP summon assembly as per advise of Cabinet sought to be overridden by Governor. We have been forced to move Supreme Court on something as basic as summoning budget session of Punjab Assembly. Matter will be mentioned tomorrow morning in SC”.

He added, “On 22nd Feb 2023, the Punjab Cabinet asks the Punjab Governor to summon the budget session of the assembly from 3rd March 2023. On 23rd Feb 2023, Punjab Governor says he needs to take legal advise on that. Till date Governor not reverted on this issue.”

With Punjab government moving the apex court, the confrontation between the Governor and the AAP-led government in Punjab has reached another flashpoint.

The confrontation has been going on for quite some time now. Before refusing to give his approval for the summoning of session, the Governor had on February 16, wrote another letter questioning selection of Principals for training to Singapore and also appointment of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda, as Chairman of Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Limited.

Purohit also attached four letters written to the CM in the past, regarding allegations of misconduct against IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who Purohit in Monday’s letter questioned his posting as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, presence of Naval Aggarwal in the meetings, appointment of Dr SS Gosal as PAU VC, and two lakh SC students forced to discontinue their studies due to non disbursal of SC scholarship.

Purohit had said he had sought this information earlier but if it is not furnished within a fortnight, he will be compelled to take legal advice for further action since he was “duty bound to protect the Constitution”.

He also questioned the appointment of Jawanda as Chairman, of Punjab Information and Communication and Technology Corporation Ltd., “which is very important and prestigious Corporation of Punjab. As I have been made aware that the name of Gurinderjit Singh Jawanda appears in a kidnapping and property grabbing case.”

The Governor also said that in “one of the letters addressed to me you had mentioned that because of the heavy mandate by the people of Punjab you are the CM, I fully agree with you on this count but you should also keep it in mind that people of the State elected you for running the administration as per the Constitution and not as per whims and fancies. As per Article 167 of the Constitution of India you are bound to furnish me full details and information asked by me, but you have not furnished the same and never cared to reply and treated all my queries with contempt.”

“To maintain cordial relations I have not revealed these letters to press because I thought you will fulfil the mandate of the constitution but now it appears to me that you have decided to ignore my letters and I am compelled to release these letters to the press/media,” he added.

Purohit also sought a reply on the issue of two lakh Scheduled Castes students who were compelled to discontinue their studies due to non disbursal of scholarship by the Government. (letter No.Spl. Sec. Gov/2022/95 dated 21-07-2022).

He sought a reply, on his earlier communication asking the CM to remove the “illegally appointed Vice Chanceller of PAU vide letter No.5/1/2021-PRB- PAU-2G/6904 dated 23-11-22.”

In his letter, Purohit said, “Inspite of my detailed letter dated 14-12-2022 you chose to ignore all misdeeds of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, IPS. You have not only promoted him but also posted him as Commissioner of Jalandhar and that too the orders being issued just before January 26, knowing very well that Governor is to unfurl the national flag at Jalandhar. I had to instruct the DGP that concerned officer should maintain distance during ceremony. On this issue it seems that this officer was your blue eyed boy and you chose to ignore facts that were brought to your notice.”

Raising another issue, the Governor said Vide letter dated 4-1-2023 he wrote about the presence of Naval Aggarwal in meetings of senior officers, where sensitive and confidential matters of security of the country are discussed. “I have not received any reply till date.”

The Governor also said that he had sought details of advertisements issued to the media being “given to print and electronic media on whims and fancies” but the letter was “lying in cold storage.”

“There are many other points but I have chosen to highlight five sensitive and important points covering safety and security of the State and country. The entire information which has been sought by me may atleast now be furnished within a fortnight. If you fail to provide this information within the stipulated time period as already sufficient time has passed I will be compelled to take legal advice for further action, since I am duty bound to protect the Constitution,” the Governor had said.