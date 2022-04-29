Punjab government dissolves 20 welfare boards

April 29, 2022 1:05:39 am
The Punjab government on Thursday decided to dissolve as many as 20 welfare boards with immediate effect, with Cabinet Minister, Dr Balbir Kaur, stating that soon new functionaries will be nominated to these boards.
Earlier, these boards had Congress leaders as functionaries.
The boards, which have been dissolved include Kamboj Welfare Board, Bazigar and Tapprivas Welfare Board, Brahman Welfare Board, Khatri Arora Welfare Board, Dalit Welfare Board, Rai Sikh Welfare Board, Rajput Kalyan Welfare Board, Vimukat Jatti Welfare Board, Prajapat Welfare Board, Saini Welfare Board, Ramgarhia Welfare Board, Aggarwal Welfare Board, Gujjar Welfare Board, Bairagi Welfare Board, Swarankar Welfare Board, Sain Welfare Board, Punjab Muslim Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board, Kanojia Welfare Board and Masih Bhalai Board.
