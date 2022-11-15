scorecardresearch
Punjab government constitutes six-member panel to create database of arms licence holders involved in crime activities

The committee is mandated to form a “statement of purpose (SOP)” regarding such arms license holders, multiple sources privy to the development told The Indian Express.

The Punjab government also directed a review of arms licences within the next three months, with no new licence to be issued during the period, and surprise checks, according to an official order.

The Punjab government Monday constituted a six-member committee to prepare a database of arms licence holders involved in criminal activities with the move coming a day after it ordered a ban on public display of weapons and songs glorifying violence and review of all firearm licences issued in the state so far within three months.

The committee comprises IAS officer Ritu Aggarwal, who is secretary in state Home Affairs and Justice department; Inspector General (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill; Director, prosecution and litigation, Nirmal Pal Singh; Patiala district magistrate Sakshi Sawhney; Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg; and director, Punjab administrative reforms department director, it has been learnt.

Facing sharp criticism over law and order situation from opposition which alleged that Punjab had become the “terror capital” of the country with a reign of anarchy, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government Sunday banned the public display of firearms, including on social media, and songs allegedly promoting gun culture and violence. It also directed a review of arms licences within the next three months, with no new licence to be issued during the period, and surprise checks, according to an official order.

The state witnessed the murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4 and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, who was out on bail in 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, on November 10.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 08:02:59 am
