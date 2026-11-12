The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Supreme Court that the Punjab government is withholding original files and delaying its probe into an alleged corruption network linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office, adding to similar allegations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Both central investigation agencies have accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of failing to cooperate with investigations into alleged corruption in the state.

The CBI’s submissions come amid its questioning of Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty to Mann, who has been summoned multiple times. In a counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the CBI alleged on Wednesday that the Punjab government was supplying “only certified copies of official records, some of them incomplete despite repeated requests for original files”.

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CBI alleges original files being withheld

In its affidavit, the agency has specifically questioned the chief secretary’s failure to provide original records despite repeated requests. “The Petitioner/Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab is not providing original files, despite being emphasised about its requirement repeatedly. Only certified copies of the files/documents are being provided, some of which are found to be incomplete,” the CBI submitted, alleging that the state was citing “administrative inconvenience” and relying on court judgments to justify withholding the records.

The CBI argued that administrative inconvenience is not a legitimate ground for withholding original documents, pointing out that in the judgments cited by the government, courts emphasised that original documents were primary evidence and “reliance on secondary evidences i.e. certified photocopies are to be placed only if the original documents are unavailable”.

“The State of Punjab is intentionally impeding the investigation proceedings by delaying the supply of the original documents,” the agency submitted.

The CBI also questioned the appointment of nodal officers by the chief secretary, saying that most of them were not connected with the records being sought. “Moreover, most of the officials nominated as nodal officers by the Petitioner for assisting with investigation are unable to assist investigation as they are unconnected to the files (certified copies) being provided,” the affidavit stated.

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Also Read | Bhagwant Mann’s OSD Ghuman appears before CBI in corruption case linked to Punjab CMO

Court directions not being followed: CBI

The CBI further referred to the Supreme Court’s October 12 and Punjab and Haryana High Court’s October 5 directions requiring the state to cooperate with the investigation, alleging that these were not being followed “in letter and spirit”.

The CBI defended the high court’s decision to order the probe, maintaining that neither prior approval under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act nor the Punjab government’s consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act was required when a constitutional court directed an investigation.

ED had alleged inaction by police

The allegations follow the ED’s submissions before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Punjab Police had failed to register an FIR despite the central agency sharing material on alleged corruption and repeatedly seeking action. The ED told the high court that it sent seven communications to Punjab authorities without an FIR being registered.

The case was handed over to the CBI after the high court on October 5 ordered an FIR and investigation into material shared by the ED in an alleged money laundering case linked to land transactions and real estate approvals. The ED alleged that intermediaries were influencing government transfers and postings, tenders, and administrative decisions in Punjab.

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In a July 30 communication to Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED named Nitin Gohal and others, alleging that Gohal acted as an intermediary between people seeking government favours and Ghuman. The agency also placed WhatsApp conversations, draft transfer lists and policy documents before the high court.

From FIR to Supreme Court doors

Following the October 5 order, the CBI registered an FIR against six people, including Ghuman, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Dr Romi Raja Mahajan, AAP leader Bir Devinder, and rice mill owner R S Nagra.

The Punjab government challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court, questioning the CBI’s jurisdiction in the absence of state consent and prior approval under the anti-corruption law. On October 12, the Supreme Court declined to stay the FIR or investigation but directed that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners.