Punjab Government gets bid from two sister companies for tender to hire fixed-wing aircraft

Two months after the AAP government in Punjab invited tenders to hire a fixed-wing aircraft for a year, it got a lukewarm response with only two bids from sister companies. The government is now preparing to advertise the tenders again.

“We had floated tenders and received two bids in separate envelopes. When we checked about the directors of the companies, it turned out that they were the same people. Hence, we are not going ahead with the bids. We need at least one more bidder to go ahead. Otherwise, this does not seem to be going anywhere,” said a government official.

Before this, the government had mulled whether hiring a fixed-wing aircraft was financially viable as its Civil Aviation Department had asked the finance department to study if they should go ahead with hiring the aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Department has an annual budget of Rs 8 crore. During the SAD-BJP government’s tenure, the state used to hire helicopters from Pawan Hans and the spending would cross Rs 15 crore annually. The government then bought a helicopter and since then the expenditure is well within the budget. The chopper is now used by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the governor.

The hiring of a fix-wing aircraft has become a political issue in Punjab which is facing a funds crunch and especially in light of the fact that the Aam Aadmi Party had been promising that it would not use choppers to travel considering the fiscal condition of the debt-ridden state.

During the SAD-BJP regime, the use of aircraft and choppers by the state government had created a huge controversy. Before the 2017 Assembly elections, the AAP had created a narrative that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal travelled by road. After that, the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh promised in its pre-poll manifesto it would not use the chopper.

Amarinder Singh used it sparingly as he did not travel much. Later, his successor Charanjit Singh Channi used the chopper extensively. Once, he even flew in the chopper from his residence to reach Chandigarh airport.

The AAP has also stirred controversy with the state government chopper being used to fly to other states like election-bound Himachal Pradesh for party activities.

In October, the Civil Aviation Department had floated a tender saying it intends to empanel or hire an assault Falcon 2000 fixed-wing aircraft from a well-established and financially sound air charter service provider for a period of one year from the date of signing of an agreement.

Sources had indicated the government wanted an aircraft which could seat eight to 10 people and was faster. The chopper it has is slower as it requires refuelling to travel long distances. Also, the government has to share it with the Governor and it becomes risky to fly in the chopper during inclement weather.

The tender had stated the aircraft should be able to seat up to a minimum of eight to 10 passengers and it will have to be positioned and operated from Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL). The company and the aircraft should meet all requirements as laid down for VIP flying as per the relevant civil aviation requirements (CAR) and other instructions issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) under the Centre from time to time.

It had said the preference will be given to the service provider which has a Non-Schedule Operator Permit (NSOP) with its own or leased fleet.