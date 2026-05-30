Punjab government mulls absorption of 60,000 outsourced employees: Cabinet to take a call today

In a significant move, the Punjab government is planning to absorb nearly 60,000 outsourced employees across its government departments by repealing a 2016 welfare law and replacing it with new legislation to transition them to direct government contracts and eventual absorption.
The personnel department’s proposal will be placed before the Cabinet meeting at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on Saturday afternoon.
The proposal seeks the repeal of the Punjab Adhoc, Contractual, Daily Wage, Temporary, Work Charged and Outsourced Employees’ Welfare Act, 2016, along with the introduction of two new bills, including the Punjab State Outsourced Personnel (Transition to Contractual Engagement) Bill, 2026, and the Punjab Contractual Personnel (Absorption Against Sanctioned Vacancies) Bill, 2026.
Outsourced employees, who have completed five years of continuous service, will be taken directly on a government contract, as per the proposal. Those working in hazardous categories, such as sanitation workers, sewer cleaners, etc, will be eligible after three years. The transition bill will apply only to Group C and D employees.
The second bill aims at eventual absorption against sanctioned vacancies, but this will kick in only after the transition process is completed. It will cover contractual employees who have put in 10 years of service post-transition. The government also plans to withdraw various earlier instructions on the regularisation of contract and daily-wage workers.
The proposal further seeks authorisation for Mann to approve any amendments to the draft bills without referring them back to the Cabinet, indicating urgency in the matter.
The move comes against the backdrop of persistent demands by employee unions and several rulings by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has repeatedly questioned the practice of keeping workers on outsourced rolls for years while they perform perennial government duties. Courts have described outsourcing as a “veil” to exploit long-term workers and have ordered regularisation in multiple cases involving municipal corporations and other entities.
AAP government under pressure from judiciary, unions
Recent strikes by municipal outsourced staff, including a 16-day agitation that ended earlier this month after assurances from Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, have kept the issue alive. The government had then agreed to shift hazardous category workers to contracts after three years and set up a committee for further regularisation demands.
The 2016 Act had provided for regularisation of eligible ad-hoc and contractual staff and transition of outsourced workers to contract after three years, but its implementation remained patchy. Legal challenges and policy shifts have kept the matter in limbo for years, with many employees continuing in precarious outsourced arrangements through private agencies despite performing core government functions.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, had to take this decision, with financial implications, to win the confidence of employees amid pressure both from unions and the judiciary to address the anomaly. Officials said that the new framework will bring more structured engagement while addressing financial and administrative concerns of the state.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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