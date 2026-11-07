Punjab announces 40% DA hike for 6,507 computer teachers

The Punjab government on Saturday announced a 40 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for 6,507 computer teachers and regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under Samagra Shiksha.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Punjab government has announced a major benefit for its employees. The government has approved a historic 40 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for 6,507 Computer Teachers (PICTES), taking it from 181 per cent to 221 per cent,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

In a separate decision, the state government also regularised the services of 1,007 non-teaching employees working under Samagra Shiksha, a centrally sponsored education programme. The move is aimed at providing greater job security and stability to employees.