Punjab Governor questions CM Mann over selection of teachers for Singapore visit: What was selection criteria?

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday questioning the selection criteria adopted by the education department to select government school teachers sent to Singapore for training recently.

Purohit wrote that “complaints were received pointing to certain malpractices and illegalities in the selection process” and that there was “no transparency” in the procedure.

A group of 36 teachers (the majority posted as principals) from government schools of Punjab underwent professional training for teachers at Principals Academy, Singapore, from February 6-10. Maninder Singh Sarkaria, director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, led the group. When they returned to Delhi on February 11, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Mann welcomed them.

So, what was the Punjab education department’s selection criteria adopted to select the teachers for foreign training?

Online applications

On December 22, 2022, the Punjab education department invited online applications on its portal epunjabschool.gov.in from principals interested in visiting Singapore for the training.

As per the criteria of selection which the SCERT released, two categories of teachers were eligible to apply: school principals (who were posted in government schools as principals) and educational administrators (teachers who were stationed in administrative offices such as District Education officers (DEOs), deputy DEOs etc).

Selection parameters for school principals

The SCERT had released selection parameters and marks to be given for each parameter fulfilled. For school principals, the selection parameters were:

At least five years of experience and having remaining service of five or more years (one mark for each year, maximum 10 marks)

Evidence of excellence and further potential to deliver in the role of a teacher mentor

Good communication skills and a proven track of service with dedication

Qualification in written test and interview

State and national awardees will be given preference (National level 5 marks and state-level 3 marks)

Academic qualification: Master’s degree (2 marks), M.Phil (3 marks), NET (3 marks), JRF (5 marks), PhD (10 marks)

Vigilance certificate verified by head of the institution: Must

Some general parameters were also considered while preparing the merit list for the Singapore visit: Students’ academic achievements, increase in enrollment, innovative experiments in teaching, e-content distribution for teaching, articles published in research journals/magazines, promotion of sports, handling additional components such as mid-day meal, libraries, examinations, work for gender equality and girl education etc.

For educational administrators

At least eight years of experience was required, with remaining service of two or more years. The other parameters for selection were the same as for school principals.

Final list

The final list of 36 teachers included 34 school principals and 2 district education officers (DEOs).