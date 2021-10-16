Punjab: Gold chain, motorcycle snatched in two incidents

Two snatching incidents were reported in the last 24 hours in the city. Police said in both the incidents, snatchers were riding motorcycles.

A 57-year-old woman was purchasing vegetables when her gold chain was snatched in Sector 50 on Friday morning. Sources said two men on a motorcycle came and the pillion rider pretended to be a customer looking for vegetables. Finding the right opportunity, he snatched the woman’s gold chain and escaped. The incident happened near a housing society, Sector 50.

The victim’s husband was near the vegetable market. The couple went to Sector 49 police station and lodged a police complaint.

Another incident was reported in Mani Majra on Thursday night. Police said Irshad of Dera Sahib Gurdwara area in Mani Majra reported that his motorcycle was snatched around 8.30 pm. He identified the suspect as a person called Lakhan. A case was registered at Mani Majra police station.