Punjab: Going to protest outside CM’s house, teachers cane-charged

During the protest march towards Punjab CM house, at Chandigarh border on Tuesday. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The teachers protesting for reguralisation of their jobs were cane-charged at Mohali-Chandigarh border near Geeta Bhawan in Sector 53 on Tuesday. The teachers were going towards Chandigarh to stage protest outside Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh’s residence.

The teachers, who have been protesting for more than 20 days for the fulfilment of their demands, were scheduled to meet the Punjab Education Minister, but the meeting could not be held, following which the teachers started marching towards Chandigarh.

The Mohali police tried to stop the teachers near Phase VII roundabout but they managed to reach the border where the UT Police used water cannons and also cane-charged the teachers.

Gurpiar Singh, president of Democratic Teachers Front which was part of the protest, condemned the police action and said that it was high-handedness of the UT Police.

“The teachers are demanding their legitimate rights. Police are carrying out atrocities. We shall not stop until the demands are met,” he said.

Some women teachers suffered minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

District administration promises treatment

”Mohali district administration helped the teachers who were injured while marching towards the capital and

Chandigarh Police tried to stop them. The administration immediately shifted the injured teachers to hospitals and looking after them,” Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said.

The DC said that the meeting of the teachers with the Punjab Education Minister which was scheduled for Tuesday was postponed till tomorrow due to some unavoidable reasons. After this, the teachers started their march.

The DC said that it would be ensured that the meeting would take place tomorrow.