Punjab gives property rights to people within ‘Lal Lakir’ in cities too

The Punjab government Monday cleared a proposal granting property rights to residents living within the Lal Lakir in the urban areas. The latest proposal, cleared by the state Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, is an extension to an policy rolled out by former CM Capt Amarinder Singh provided such rights to the residents living within Lal Dora only in villages.

“People who are living within the ‘Lal Lakir’ in villages and cities do not have ownership rights. We have decided to confer the ownership rights on the people who have been living in these areas,” Channi said after the Cabinet meeting.

The entire exercise in this regard would be completed within two months, he said, adding the ‘Mission Lal Lakir’ scheme has been renamed as ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’.

‘Lal Lakir’ refers to the land that is part of the village ‘abadi’ (habitation) and is used for non-agricultural purposes. With the government move, the dwellers will be able to monetise their property rights by availing loans from banks, etc.

Channi said that the Revenue department has been mandated to undertake drone survey of such residential properties both in rural and urban areas for digital mapping. Subsequently, all the eligible residents will be given the property cards to confer proprietary rights upon them.

The beneficiaries would be given a time of 15 days to file their objections in this regard and in case no reply is received from them, the property card would be issued which would serve the purpose of registry against which they can get loans from the banks or even sell their properties thus enhancing its monetary value.

Channi said the people residing in the houses in old localities (mohallas) generation after generation would also be covered under the scheme. He also pointed out that even the NRIs, who had occupied such residential properties in villages or cities would also be duly informed to raise objections to give proprietary rights to them.

He said his government would soon bring legislation in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to safeguard the properties of NRIs settled across the globe. Channi also announced that an entry into the revenue records would be made to safeguard the agricultural land owned by the NRIs in order to prevent illegal sale of properties by certain unscrupulous elements.

On the issue of waiving arrears of electricity bills upto 2 kW load, the chief minister said anyone regardless of caste, creed and religion would get the benefit of waiver. He said out of 72 lakh consumers, nearly 52 lakh across the state would be benefitted. Channi also clarified that only the arrears mentioned in the last bill received by the consumer would be waived.

Last month, the state government had announced to waive power bills of those having electricity connection of up to 2 kW.

Responding to a query regarding acute coal shortage at thermal plants, Channi said he had already taken up this issue with the Centre to ensure requisite supply so as to avert any power crisis.