Punjab’s fugitive gangster Joban Billa extradited from Indonesia

The capture of Jobanjit Singh alias Joban Billa (centre) marks the culmination of Operation Nomad Hunt—an intelligence-driven manhunt. (Express photo: Special Arrangement)

The Punjab Police, in coordination with Central agencies, secured the extradition of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Joban Billa from Indonesia and brought him back to the state on Friday.

Wanted in multiple criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, narcotics, and Arms Act offences, Joban Billa has been evading arrest by operating across multiple countries over the past six months. He is wanted in four murder cases registered in Punjab, the police said.

The capture of Billa marks the culmination of Operation Nomad Hunt—an intelligence-driven manhunt involving sustained global surveillance and coordination by multiple agencies.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) — specialised agencies of the Punjab Police — have played a crucial role in Billa’s extradition.