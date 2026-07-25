Punjab’s fugitive gangster Joban Billa extradited from Indonesia

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The Punjab Police, in coordination with Central agencies, secured the extradition of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Joban Billa from Indonesia and brought him back to the state on Friday.
Wanted in multiple criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, narcotics, and Arms Act offences, Joban Billa has been evading arrest by operating across multiple countries over the past six months. He is wanted in four murder cases registered in Punjab, the police said.
The capture of Billa marks the culmination of Operation Nomad Hunt—an intelligence-driven manhunt involving sustained global surveillance and coordination by multiple agencies.
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) — specialised agencies of the Punjab Police — have played a crucial role in Billa’s extradition.
OFTEC Punjab was established in January to systematically address the challenges posed by foreign-based gangsters, terrorists, and other absconders who remotely control organised crime, extortion, targeted killings, drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and related activities within Punjab.
Key functions of OFTEC Punjab
OFTEC’s key role is to streamline international police cooperation and close procedural gaps that had caused delays when cases were handled at the district or police-station level. Its key functions include identifying and monitoring absconding criminals, especially gangsters, operating from abroad, notably the US, UAE, Canada, UK, Germany, and other locations.
It also prepares and processes Interpol notices like Red Corner Notices, Blue Corner Notices, etc, extradition requests, Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLARs), and Letters Rogatory (LRs).
Earlier, OFTEC played a significant role in the extradition of Bhuvnesh Chopra alias Ashish from a Central Asian country.
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